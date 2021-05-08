'Host' movie review: A spooky masterpiece

Director: Rob Savage



Cast: Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Radina Drandova and Edward Linard



Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 4/5



The positive response to The Gone Game, a web series shot remotely during the Covid-19 lockdown, proved that it is possible to tell a compelling story even when one has limited resources at his or her disposal. The British movie Host, which released in India on Friday (May 7), is similar to the Sanjay Kapoor-starrer in the way it has been shot even though it is set in a completely different space.

Host revolves around what happens when a group of friends decides to play a 'dangerous game' during a virtual reunion. The basic plot is quite simple but manages to keep the viewer hooked due to the brilliant execution. The opening scenes focus on the banter between the central characters while touching upon life under the quarantine. Their conversations are as relatable as can be, which paves the way for 'suspension of disbelief'.

The characters play pranks on each other as the story progresses, which adds a nice youthful vibe to Host. The mood of the film changes completely following a twist that has been executed so brilliantly that even die-hard cinephiles may not notice it at first. The film subsequently comes into its element with several chilling sequences, establishing it as one of the finest horror thrillers of recent times. The 'big scares' manage to give the audience goosebumps due to their organic intensity. Some of the scenes are a bit gruesome but gel with the narrative.

The other defining feature of the screenplay is that writers keep things as simple as possible, steering clear of cliches or jargons that are associated with most horror films.

Generally speaking, horror films-- unlike commercial dramas-- work best if the cast is not headlined by a known name. The Hindi film Raaz, a gamechanger for the genre in India, was headlined by then-newcomer Dino Morea. Phoonk had Sudeep, who was not a popular name in Bollywood, in the lead. Host again illustrates this aspect as its cast features newcomers. The characters don't really have distinct backstories but this is not a major issue as the film manages to do what it set out to--spook the viewers.



The editing is good as the film does not drag. The other aspects are up to the film given the fact that Host is a small-scale movie.