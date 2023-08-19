How free are we really? 

Nagraj Manjule’s poetically scathing portrayal of caste discrimination in ‘Fandry’ (2013) is the other side of India which is seldom brought to notice in the mainstream that is filled with laborious chest-thumping. Manjule reflects on this entrapment of people from the marginalised castes in India, by designing a powerful scene towards the end of the film. As the family of the

protagonist is hunting a pig to keep it away from the upper caste folks in the village, the national anthem begins to play in a school nearby. This scene speaks volumes of how the national symbols mean very little in such oppressed realities. What does ‘freedom’ mean to this family?