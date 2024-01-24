Hrithik-Deepika starrer 'Fighter' banned in Gulf countries

The much-anticipated release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, is slated for January 25. However, there is a sad news for the fans as they movie has been banned across Middle East regions for theatrical release.

The movie will release only in UAE with PG15 classification as it didn't get approval from the GCC Censors. The censor screening took place on January 10, 2024, and on the 23rd, it was officially announced that the film won't be released in most Gulf countries.