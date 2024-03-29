Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ is here, and it’s much more than country music

Yet Cowboy Carter is far broader than simply a country album. Beyoncé does a version of the Beatles’ “Blackbird” and, on the track Ya Ya, draws from Nancy Sinatra, Sly Stone and the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations. Desert Eagle is glistening funk, and the upbeat “Bodyguard” would not be out of place on a modern rock radio station. The album’s range suggests a broad essay on contemporary pop music, and on the nature of genre itself.

That theory is made clear on the spoken track Spaghettii, featuring the pioneering but long-absent Black country singer Linda Martell, who in 1970 released an album called Color Me Country.

“Genres are a funny little concept, aren’t they? Yes, they are,” Martell, 82, says. “In theory, they have a simple definition that’s easy to understand. But in practice, well, some may feel confined.”

Of course, Beyoncé herself indicated this a week ago when she posted a note on Instagram saying, “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

Still, the theme of simultaneously celebrating and transforming country music extends to the album’s cover art, featuring Beyoncé seated sideways on a white horse, dressed in red-white-and-blue rodeo gear and hoisting an American flag.

Guests on the album include Miley Cyrus on the song II Most Wanted, and Post Malone on Levii’s Jeans. (The extra I’s underscore that Cowboy Carter is officially Act II of what Beyoncé has said will be a three-album cycle, which began with Renaissance in 2022. That motif repeats throughout the album’s 27-song track list; the Beatles cover appears as Blackbiird.)

As with Renaissance, the audio for Cowboy Carter was leaked online shortly before its planned release, with some fans urging others not to listen early.

Back when Beyoncé released her self-titled “visual album” without warning in 2013, establishing the “surprise drop” as an industry trope, it was partly meant to protect the album from leaks, which had become a threat to first-week sales numbers. For these last two albums, Beyoncé has embraced a more conventional marketing plan, announcing her album weeks ahead of time and preparing deluxe physical editions. (There are many for Cowboy Carter including LPs in, yes, red, white and blue vinyl.)