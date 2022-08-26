I knew I was meant for something big: Vijay Devarakonda

The just-released ‘Liger’, directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar, is made to catapult Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda to pan-India stardom. The actor is humble about the massive attention he got during the film’s promotional phase.

“When I started promotions for Liger, I thought I would have to introduce myself in many places. But in Mumbai itself, people were screaming “Vijay! Vijay!”. I realised that they knew me. So I changed my approach completely. I decided to chill, talk and have fun with my fans. I enjoyed their affection and love,” he says.

About ‘Liger’, in which he plays a tea seller with dreams of becoming the best mixed martial arts fighter, Vijay says, “I had to physically transform as well as grow my hair. That needed a lot of effort and discipline. My social life was almost non-existent for two years. I did not touch alcohol or sugar and worked with great dedication. ‘Liger’ was the hardest film for me physically and mentally.”

Liger features the legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a key role. “There are only three or four superstars who are known all over the world, like Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. I actually got the chance to laugh and talk with one of them. He was amazing, scary and sweet at the same time. In my fight sequences with him, I was worried if he would misunderstand and do something other than what the director told him. I feared I would get punched but he was so alert that nothing happened to me,” Vijay laughs, adding that he enjoyed learning the sport for the movie.

Vijay is one of the few lead actors who broke through as an ‘outsider’ in the Telugu film industry, which is ruled by star families. How difficult was it to make it big amidst such competition?

“It’s not at all easy,” he replies. “It is very hard to find a platform where your voice is heard and you can be seen as an actor.”

Vijay started out with theatre first, where one play would get him three more offers. “One day, I announced that I wanted to do films and thought that producers would line up to sign me. But nothing of that sort happened and I had nowhere to go and no one to talk to,” he recalls.

After this began his struggle, accessing a website that gave audition calls to newcomers, thrice a day. Then, someone from one of his plays got him a minor role in ‘Nuvilla’ (2011). There was no work for a year till he played the second lead in Yevade Subramanyam (2015). The film got great reviews and was a hit. Vijay thought he had arrived but had to turn down several more second lead roles.

“I thought I was meant for something big, so I waited,” confides the actor. “I then teamed up with a few friends, including Tharun Bhascker, an assistant director who wanted to make his own debut. We decided to forgo our remunerations and make a small film ‘Pelli Choopulu’ by raising Rs 60 lakh. The film opened small but went on to do a business of Rs 30 crore and win a National award.”

He goes on with a smile, “Suddenly, everyone identified me. I got paid Rs 9 lakh, and I did not know what to do with all that money. I also remember thinking then that if I made two such movies every year, my life would be set.”

After the sensational blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017) Vijay became the next big thing. “I was never short of work after that,” he says, matter-of-factly. “But now, I have to make sure that every film I do matters.”

How much is he affected by rumours linking him with multiple co-stars from Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday and more? “I would rather be who I am along with all these rumours than not being known at all. So I am comfortable with it,” he quips.

Will he be collaborating with Hindi filmmakers now? “Yes. I would like to. But no one has approached me yet,” he signs off.