I like layers in my stories: Raam Reddy

There were many during the shoot. You work so hard on preps to create a perfect moment, you have something on your mind and then things just come together. You feel like the universe is on your side and things are aligned. It feels like magic. There were many such moments — the cast gets to the core of a scene and elevates it to another level or you catch that beautiful mountain peak with clouds settling during sunset, which you weren’t intending but it adds to the scene. We shot a lot of the film during the magic hour which is only a 15 to 20 minutes window. We have this nine-minute sequence where we were able to create a real-time light shift. It goes from pre-dawn to day. Moments like this were exciting. And in the post production, when the VFX, the sound design and colours come together, it was very satisfying moment.