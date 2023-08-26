I like morally ambiguous characters: Hemanth M Rao

I knew Sriram from a long time and we wanted to develop something together. I had a few ideas and I connected with him because I was getting frustrated with the Kannada film industry. Sriram was encouraging. I didn’t really work in Bollywood but I saw a vast difference in how structured and organised they are. They value talent — any industry other than our own does — and especially how writers and technicians are treated. They have the luxury to do this. Here we end up wearing three hats and work on limited budgets.