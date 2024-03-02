'I will never be able to see Vidhana Soudha the same way again'

I like this thing about myself. When young filmmakers make a film, they feel, “I should show it to Prakash sir.” I think I have given them some hope that I will understand their film. When I watched the film, within the first 15-20 minutes, I was moved. The first thing that occurred to me was, why am I seeing it so late. The film has found so much support from the journalists. They have already watched it and are now happy someone is releasing it. I’m happy KRG came in, the moment I asked them. Looking at Dhananjaya, Hemanth, Pawan and Mansore say they will stand by me, I’m happy the film is gaining traction. Let’s see how the people see it. The success of the film is when it reminds us of our insensitivity and makes us realise that another young filmmaker has arrived.