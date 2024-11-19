"I see myself as a female Rajat Dalal": BB 18 Wildcard Edin Rose

<p>The popular reality show <em>Bigg Boss 18</em>, hosted by Salman Khan, welcomed three stunning wildcard entrants: Yamini Malhotra, Edin Rose, and Aditi Mistry. The promo showcased the glamorous divas making a sizzling poolside entry with a hot item number.</p>.<p>The fresh addition is expected to add a twist to the show, with netizens already going gaga and keeping social media buzzing. Meanwhile, the existing housemates displayed hints of jealousy at their arrival, setting the stage for intensified drama.</p><p>Edin Rose, one of the wildcard contestants for Bigg Boss 18, shared her excitement in an interview with DH before entering the house. Speaking over the phone, she said, “I’m thrilled to join the show. I’ve been a dedicated viewer and feel like the house needs some energy—everyone seems asleep, and I’m here to wake them up!”</p><p>However, she admitted, “While I’ll try to stay neutral, I doubt I can be friendly with Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik as something about them doesn’t sit right with me.”</p><p>"I see myself as a female Rajat Dalal; I have no tolerance for hypocrisy and am unapologetically real and straightforward," added the <em>Ravanasura</em> star.</p><p>After Shrutika, Edin is the second South Cinema sensation, who is poised to make a strong place for herself on show. Edin is one of the promising names in the industry and who has impressed everyone with her performance.</p><p>On the professional front, Edin Rose appeared in a sizzling item number in Ravi Teja's <em>Ravanasura</em>. She has also worked on Vignesh Shivan's upcoming project <em>LIK</em>, where she is paired with SJ Suryah. Apart from this, she has also a project with ace filmmaker Annand Kumaar which will go on floors in mid-2025.</p>