I was always inclined towards entering the industry, says 'Poison 2' actor Zain Imam

Popular television star Zain Imam says that he became an actor he was always inclined towards entering the entertainment industry. Speaking to DH, the heart-throb also opens up about being a part of Zee5's Poison 2 and playing a 'badass' character in the series.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to give the nod to Poison 2?

Poison 2 has brilliant content and I loved the story when I read the script. I essay the role of Harsh, a completely badass guy. He values his friends and loves his fiancee a lot. In a way, he considers friendship to be more important than money.

How did you prepare for the role?

I do not really do much preparation or research for a character. I tend to switch 'on and off' while preparing more for my role. The idea is to (read the script and) grasp the character in 10 minutes.

What advantages does the digital medium offer to an actor?

Broadly speaking, the webspace gives an actor more freedom while essaying a role as he does not have to restrict (his style of acting). There are, however, few restrictions in the TV industry. A lot also depends on the actor and his treatment of the role.

How did the acting bug bite you?

I have been an actor for some time and feel I was always inclined towards joining the industry. That said and done, I did a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course and worked before taking up acting full time.

How do you deal with criticism?

I take it in my stride and make it a point to read whatever feedback I receive from critics. I also pay attention to the comments made by fans.

In what ways has the Coviid-19 pandemic affected the entertainment industry?

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone irrespective of the industry in question. The key now is to be patient and ensure that the stress levels are not too high.