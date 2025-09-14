Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Leaders of opposition parties target Centre, BCCI over India-Pak match

Leaders of the BJP and its allies tried to play down the issue and stressed that India will not play any bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops terrorist activities.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 18:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsCricketBCCIIndia-PakistanIndia-Pakistan cricket match

Follow us on :

Follow Us