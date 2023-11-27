IFFI: Rani Mukherjee a star attraction on Day 6

Rani described how she has adapted the mannerisms of her characters, such as the one in Black (2005), where she played a girl with hearing and visual impairment, by closely watching people in the character’s circumstances. When Aamir Khan was planning Lagaan (2001), he asked her to stay with the cast and crew in a village for six months, but she had given her dates to another film for 20 days, and the producer refused to let her go, she recalled.