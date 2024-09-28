IIFA 2024 celebrates Chiranjeevi’s iconic career with Outstanding Achievement Award

Dressed in his signature elegance, Chiranjeevi took to the stage gracefully and humbly accepted the award and expressed his deep appreciation to the Telugu film fraternity and his fans for their enduring support.

"This honour is not just for me, but for all the love and inspiration my fans have showered upon me. I owe everything to them," said Chiranjeevi.

Actors, filmmakers, and artists from across the industry spoke about Chiranjeevi's profound influence not only on Indian films but also on generations of fans. Hosted by Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja, the event sparkled with the presence of who’s who from the showbiz, including Nasser, Bramhanandam, Priyadarshan, Priyamani, Jayaraman, Sarathkumar, Radhika, Varalaxmi, and Karan Johar.

IIFA’s ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ is yet another feather on his hat.