I'm terrified and it's mortifying: Jennifer Lawrence on Gaza attacks

<p>Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence extended her support to Palestine and called Gaza attacks nothing but genocide.</p>.<p>The actor attended San Sebastian International Film Festival on Friday, where she was promoting her latest film <em>Die,</em> <em>My Love</em>.</p>.<p>"I’m terrified and it’s mortifying. What’s happening is no less than a genocide, and it’s unacceptable. I’m terrified for my children, for all of our children," the <em>Don't Look Up</em> star said during the press conference, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.</p>.Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with Cooke Maroney.<p>"On top of everything else, what makes me so sad is that this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal to them. I mean, the kids who are voting right now at 18, it’s going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity. Politicians lie; there is no empathy," she added.</p>.<p>In the Lynne Ramsay directorial <em>Die, My Love</em>, Lawrence plays Grace, who along with her husband, played by Robert Pattinson, moves to a rural town for a quieter life. As she deals with marriage, motherhood and isolation her mental state begins to unravel.</p>.<p>The movie also stars Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte and LaKeith Stanfield.</p>