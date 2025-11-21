<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> is planning to have its members elected as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> said on Thursday. Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, held talks with party MLCs. </p>.<p>Senior lawmaker Basavaraj Horatti of the BJP is the current Legislative Council chairperson. In the 75-member Council, the Congress has 37, BJP has 30, JD(S) seven and one Independent </p>.<p>“MLCs requested me that there should be a chairperson from the party,” Shivakumar said. “Also, Gayathri Shanthegowda has won her case (challenging the election of M Pranesh as deputy chairperson),” he added.</p>