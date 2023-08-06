Home
Homeentertainment

In Photos | Here’s how celebs marked the bonds of friendship that last forever!

Friendship Day is an annual celebration dedicated to honoring the bond of friendship and the importance of friends in our lives. Around the world, people are celebrating the day dedicated for friendship. Here we list some of the famous personalities who recalled fond memories with their friends on social media to mark the occasion.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 17:43 IST

Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar

'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar remembered his 'first bunch of friends' from Sahitya Sahwas and extended the friendship day wishes with an adorable throwback picture.

Credit: X (formerly known as Twitter) @iamharishkalyan

'LGM' star Harish Kalyan extended friendship day wishes with an priceless picture of his best buddies and thanked everyone who stood by him throughout his journey.

Credit: Instagram/@artdirectoranandsai

Art director Anand Sai observed the friendship day by sharing a rare picture of him with his best friend Pawan Kalyan.

Credit:  X(formerly known as Twitter) @vp_offl

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu posted few pics on social media from his showbiz journey which had who's who from Kollywood.

Credit:  X(formerly known as Twitter @AdnanSamiLive

Singer Adnan Sami too wished his fans a very happy friendship day in his own unique style which had some iconic Bollywood characters.

Credit:  X(formerly known as Twitter @iamanandkr

Filmmaker Annand Kumaar marked the friendship day by sharing an adorable picture with his BFF Khushbu Sundar.

Credit: Instagram/@actorshaurya

Celebrity couple Nag Shauryavand Anusha wished everyone a happy friendship day with this lovely picture.

Credit: X (formerly known as Twitter @LakshmiRIyer

Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer expressed her affection for her furry companion, Sultan on the eve of Friendship day and shared an adorable picture.

(Published 06 August 2023, 17:43 IST)
