In Photos | Here’s how celebs marked the bonds of friendship that last forever!

Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar remembered his 'first bunch of friends' from Sahitya Sahwas and extended the friendship day wishes with an adorable throwback picture.
Credit: X (formerly known as Twitter) @iamharishkalyan
'LGM' star Harish Kalyan extended friendship day wishes with an priceless picture of his best buddies and thanked everyone who stood by him throughout his journey.
Credit: Instagram/@artdirectoranandsai
Art director Anand Sai observed the friendship day by sharing a rare picture of him with his best friend Pawan Kalyan.
Credit: X(formerly known as Twitter) @vp_offl
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu posted few pics on social media from his showbiz journey which had who's who from Kollywood.
Credit: X(formerly known as Twitter @AdnanSamiLive
Singer Adnan Sami too wished his fans a very happy friendship day in his own unique style which had some iconic Bollywood characters.
Credit: X(formerly known as Twitter @iamanandkr
Filmmaker Annand Kumaar marked the friendship day by sharing an adorable picture with his BFF Khushbu Sundar.
Credit: Instagram/@actorshaurya
Celebrity couple Nag Shauryavand Anusha wished everyone a happy friendship day with this lovely picture.
Credit: X (formerly known as Twitter @LakshmiRIyer
Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer expressed her affection for her furry companion, Sultan on the eve of Friendship day and shared an adorable picture.