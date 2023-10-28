In retrospect: Michael Douglas

The 1980s saw him reinvent his screen persona twice over: Once in films like ‘Romancing the Stone’, and in another way altogether in films like ‘Fatal Attraction’. I don’t know about you, dear reader, but all of Bangalore then was quite taken by the chemistry between Douglas the raffish doer of many deeds and Kathleen Turner in ‘Romancing the Stone’ and its sequel ‘The Jewel of the Nile’. After having watched both films more times than is healthy for any one person, the abiding memory I am left with is of Turner’s long legs waggling in the air as she screams through some new escapade while the somewhat more soberly dressed Douglas works his facial muscles in silent accompaniment to the lady’s screams.