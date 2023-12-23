In the driver’s seat behind the wheel

The best take on the subject comes from an unlikely film. In the classic comedy ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’ (1958), Madhubala’s Renu and Kishore Kumar’s Mannu get introduced on a rainy night. Renu’s car has broken down and she approaches Mannu, a car mechanic for help. A brief squabble later, Mannu asks her, “Driver kahaan hai?” “Main khud drive karti hoon,” Renu responds. It’s a delightful meet-cute. What makes the scene cooler is how naturally it establishes the heroine — a modern, confident woman doing her own driving — without being indulgent or patronising. Cars and their mechanisms and operation are significant to the film’s narrative, and ‘Chalti Ka…’ gives its female characters an equal footing on this. The other female lead, Sheela (Sahira) also drives cars, understands their mechanics, and can do basic repair and maintenance. The message: the women are aware and in control — of their cars and lives — is effortless and effective. And not many Hindi films, to date, have been able to achieve that.