Independence Day 2020: ‘Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par’ and ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ are my favourite patriotic songs, says Kishore

Pan-South actor Kishore says that Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par and Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon are his favourite patriotic songs as they fill him with pride. The Kabali villain also feels that it is important for people to get rid of the influences which govern life, in order to enjoy Independence Day in its true sense. The powerhouse performer, who turned a year older on Friday (August 14), also opens up about his birthday celebrations and life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

Which are your favourite patriotic songs?

Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par is one of my favourite patriotic numbers. I also like Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon. These songs instil me with pride.

How did you celebrate Independence Day as a kid?

During school days, we used to sing the Nation Anthem and feel proud of our nation. We also used to get small flags, which we would pin to our shirts. So I have good memories of Independence celebrations.

What is the true meaning of being independent?

For me, it is all about being independent of all the influences around us. All of us are overexposed to influences (opinions/news) nowadays and have become our own dependence. We need to free ourselves from the same.

You celebrated your birthday on Friday.

I have never really believed in celebrating my birthday as it is just another day. My family wishes me and that is about all.

How have you kept yourself busy amid the Covid-19 pandemic/lockdown?

I am fully into farming. We came to our farm in April (after completing the quarantine procedure) and have been here since then. I have used the period to understand more about farming, which has been an experience. I have also been growing potatoes etc without seeds. So, in a way, I am doing independent farming.

How was the experience of working on the Netflix series She?

Working on She was a wonderful experience, which I enjoyed to the fullest. I have been a fan of Imtiaz Ali and was happy that I got to work with him.

What are your upcoming projects? Does Bollywood figure in your long-term plans?

Most of the shoots have come to a halt. I am working on an independent film with my friend (actress) Anupama Kumar. If I get good offers, I am open to working in Bollywood.