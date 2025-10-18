Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Indian film 'Dupki' premieres at Beijing children festival without its cast; director says denied visa

However, Dupki was screened at the festival without the presence of its director and actors, as they could not get visas.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 14:43 IST
Entertainment NewsBeijingCinemaFilm

Follow us on :

Follow Us