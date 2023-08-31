India's music scene has changed drastically, artists are empowered: Shreya Ghoshal

As somebody who forayed into the music industry as a teenager, the 39-year-old said entering the close and controlled playback circuit was challenging.

"I came into the industry when there was only playback music. So even then, to enter the kind of monopoly that was there and to be able to find a space for myself was another journey... But the journey for artists today is so different and I'm so happy. It is a very positive space to be in. Even if you put up a good song cover on Instagram, you will be heard," she added.