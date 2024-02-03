Intriguing, engrossing courtroom drama

A poignant tale of a wife accused of the murder of her husband, and their 11-year old visually impaired child who ends up becoming a key witness to the case. Justine Triet turns it into a gripping court room
drama.
In an alpine chalet near Grenoble, south-eastern France, Sandra, a German writer is in the middle of an interview when her husband, Samuel starts playing music loudly in the attic. She reschedules her interview and takes a nap. The couple’s son, Daniel and their dog Snoop return from a walk to find his father dead below the attic window.
The film takes off from there as Sandra is called for trial and her son, as witness. Their house, set in a quiet mountain, suddenly turns chaotic as investigation about the fall begins.
The investigation and trial reveals gaps and tensions in their marriage. The film explores mental health, sexuality and relationships.
Apart from being a gripping courtroom drama, the film explores the fragility of human relationships. A wife and a son do not get the chance to mourn the death of their dear one. A son is left in a dilemma, forced to choose between his dead father and murder-accused mother. It is heart wrenchingly painful.
The film explores a strong, fearless and unapologetic woman. Sandra Hüller delivers a remarkably exceptional performance.
Special mention to the dog who plays a key role throughout the film. It even won him the ‘Palm Dog Award’ at Cannes Film Festival which is awarded for best performance by a canine or a group of canines.
Only when you watch the film, will you understand why it won the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes.