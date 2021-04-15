'Invincible' series review: Meant only for fans of superhero sagas

*The review covers the first five episodes of the series



Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and J K Simmons

Creator: Robert Kirkman



Rating: 2.5/5

Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Invincible is a decent superhero drama that caters to die-hard fans of the genre but fails to satisfy the wider audience. The series revolves around what happens when an aspiring superhero tries to follow in his legendary father Omni-Man's footsteps. The story is promising and has all the ingredients one would associate with or expect from such a series

The plot, however, does not quite strike a chord as the execution is not as good as it could have been. Invincible opens with an action sequence involving supervillains and the Guardians of the Globe, an organisation that appears to be based on Justice League. The show then shifts to the dynamics between the protagonist and his father. These sequences lack the emotional depth needed to make an impact. This, however, is soon forgotten due to a brutal twist towards the end of the first episode, which gives the show a The Boys feel.

The focus subsequently shifts to the young protagonist and his attempts at living up to Omni-Man's legacy. The college scenes and the romantic track serve their purpose but end up giving the show an Archies vibe, which produces mixed results. It makes the show more relatable but dilutes its seriousness. Invincible had the potential to be a dark and gripping series but that does not happen.

The screenplay needed to be a lot more pointed with either the protagonist's journey or Omni Man's past being the centre of attention.

The show is, however, not without merits. The series thrives on bloodshed and violence, which gels with the narrative. The fight scene towards the end of the fifth episode is as gory as anything can be and may superficially remind one of the sequences in Avengers: Infinity War.



The character of Omni-Man too appears to be intriguing even though it seems to be loosely inspired by Superman.

The voice cast has done complete justice to the show. Minari actor Steven Yeun, who gives voice to the young hero, brings out the vulnerability of the character in several scenes. Sandra Oh is perfect in the role of a caring mother and ups the emotional quotient when needed. J K Simmons too makes his presence felt. The other voice actors serve their purpose.

Invincible needed a strong background score, especially in the action sequences. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.