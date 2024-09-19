Is Kamal Haasan joining Atlee-Salman Khan project? Details here

Rumors have been swirling over the past few weeks about Atlee’s upcoming mega project with Salman Khan. This major Pan-India film will be backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. Several sources indicate that the film’s star-studded cast includes ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan in a pivotal role.

Sadly, the news has been debunked as this piece of news is not true. Kamal Haasan is not part of Atlee-Salman Khan's film. Despite reports suggesting that Kamal Haasan had signed on for the film, DH has verified that Kamal Haasan is not part of this project.

A trusted insider close to the superstar clarified, 'These are baseless rumors. He is not attached to Atlee’s film, and I can confirm this with full certainty. Sir is busy fulfilling his previous commitments and, after returning from the US, will pick up where he left off with Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, with just a few days of shooting remaining. Following that, he’ll begin work on Anbariv's project, and there are no other additions to his lineup for now.”

Recently, Kamal Haasan took to his social media and announced that he won't be hosting the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 due to movie commitments.