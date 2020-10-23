It was not a pleasant experience: Actor Shweta Tripathi on holding a gun in 'Mirzapur 2'

Actor Shweta Tripathi says that holding a gun in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2 was not a pleasant experience as it took her time to get a hang of it. The star also said that trolling celebrities is unacceptable as they are not 'public property'.

Speaking to DH, 'Golu' added that the second season is completely different from the first one and this made her job more challenging.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Your character is seen holding a gun in a poster of Mirzapur 2.

It was not a pleasant experience. I had to bring out the nervousness of the character and ensure that the swag did not become apparent from the word go.

How was the experience of performing action sequences in the series?

We trained with our masterji and he showed us the art behind executing the action scenes. It took a while to get used to the whole deal but I hope people like it when they see me doing action sequences.

How different an experience was Mirzapur 2 compared to the first season.

It was a completely different experience and the show felt like a completely new project altogether. Golu had an easy life in the first season. Tab chai aur aloo patties thi and she enjoyed poetry. These things are not there this time around. As an actor, it was difficult for me to essay the role. However, we knew that we could not let each other down.

Did the team miss Vikrant Massy and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who were an important part of the first season?

We missed Vikrant and Shriya and relived the ninth episode of the first season several times. We have tried to make them proud of our work.

What is your take on trolling/cyberbullying?

To quote the singer Baadshah, we are public figures and not public property. It is important to respect an artiste. Joh aap ke liye ek chotta comment hai, it can hurt someone. I am a positive person and feel it is time to ignore trolls (negativity).

Are you interested in trying your hand at direction in the near future?

I feel being a director is a great responsibility and I want to concentrate on my acting for the time being. I might, however, direct one of my husband's music videos. That has been on the bucket list. I keep urging him to give me the chance to work on a music video. I have every right to exert some weight here.