It was not hard to revisit the past, we had lived through it: Mahesh Bhupathi on 'Breakpoint'

The recently-released documentary series Breakpoint highlights the chequered relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, two of the biggest names in Indian tennis, and offers fans a closer look at their professional journey

Speaking to DH, 'Hesh' said that it was not too difficult for him to revisit the past while working on the Zee5 original as he 'lived' every moment shown in the series. He added that he never let his personal equation with Paes affect the duo's on-court performance, something that helped them emerge as a force to be reckoned with.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Breakpoint has been created by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. What was your first reaction when they decided to back the documentary series?

We wanted to tell this story and highlight our journey. We were quite excited when they came on board.

What made you chose the documentary format over a feature biopic for your story?

This is our story and we wanted to tell it our way. We chose this format as we wanted to control the narrative and tell the story on our terms. Moreover, I feel that the biopic route would not have worked as two hours aren't enough to highlight our journey.

How difficult was the process of reliving the past while working on Breakpoint?

Frankly speaking, it was not difficult as we had lived through them.

You were the biggest names on the doubles circuit. Did the public gaze make things more difficult when you decided to part ways with Paes?

The way I view it, we were two tennis players who were playing together and doing what we wanted. The fact that we were public personalities was irrelevant in this regard.

How easy or difficult was it to play alongside Paes when all wasn't well between the two?

We made that transition quite beautifully. We were to set aside our personal equation while playing on the court, which helped us win. So, in a way, we knew how to switch on and off.

You played alongside several partners after the split with Paes. How was your professional rapport with them?

I have always had a good rapport with all my partners. Without that, it is not possible to find success.