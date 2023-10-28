It’s a treat to be working with Kamal Haasan, says Mani Ratnam

“I have only one thought before I do something like that. Whether I’m being honest to myself and whether I believe in it or not, if this is the way I feel, then I express it. As long as you are real and as long as it is not a way to get a kind of film out, if you feel strongly about something you can go ahead and make it.”

The director gave the example of his 1998 film Dil Se, which was set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam.