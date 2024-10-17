Home
J-Hope, member of K-pop's BTS, finishes military service in South Korea

J-Hope, 30, is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 05:48 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 05:48 IST
