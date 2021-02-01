JUST IN
Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms Budget 2021 key to address India's banking mess DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Budget 2021
Jane Fonda receives Covid-19 vaccine

Jane Fonda receives Covid-19 vaccine

The 83-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself receiving the vaccine

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 10:38 ist
Actor and activist Jane Fonda. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hollywood veteran and activist Jane Fonda said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 83-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself receiving the vaccine.

"Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn't hurt. #vaccine," Fonda captioned her picture.

The actor joins the growing list of famous names like Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US and Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fonda's post comes a week after it was announced that she would be receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony on February 28.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jane Fonda
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine
Vaccination

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 