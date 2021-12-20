Japanese star Sayaka Kanda dies aged 35

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Dec 20 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 19:01 ist

Japanese actor and singer Sayaka Kanda has died after she fell from a height at a hotel in the country’s northern Hokkaido island. She was 35.

According to Kyodo News, the actor's death was confirmed by her agency in a statement.

"Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it.

"We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation," the agency said.

Kanda was best known for the Japanese dub for the character of Anna in Disney’s "Frozen". She was the daughter of Kanda Masaki and well-known singer-actor Matsuda Seiko.

The actor was scheduled to perform the lead role in the musical "My Fair Lady" at a Sapporo theatre on Saturday but did not show up for daytime performance. She was at the rehearsal on Friday, said the production company.

As per local reports, Kanda was found unconscious, in a pool of blood, in an outdoors part of the hotel in Sapporo, where she was staying.

The actor appeared to have fallen six floors from her 22nd-floor room. She was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The police are investigating the case as probable suicide but have not ruled out foul play.

