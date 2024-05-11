Jeff Bridges, Dave Bautista, Bryan Cranston to lead live-action monster tale 'Grendel' based on 'Beowulf'

McKenzie will play Queen Wealhtheow, Turner as Unferth and Elliott as The Dragon. Academy Award-winning composer T Bone Burnett will also star as The Shaper and provide original songs for the film.

Robert D Krzykowski will direct Grendel from a screenplay he adapted from John Gardner’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. The film will start shooting in Europe later this year. It is produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa for the Jim Henson Company, Krzykowski, Jay Glazer, Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner.