Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jennifer Aniston makes her relationship with Jim Curtis 'Insta official'

Their relationship reportedly began in July 2025, after they were spotted holidaying together on a yacht in Mallorca.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 14:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 14:55 IST
HollywoodInstagramJennifer AnistonRelationship

Follow us on :

Follow Us