Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with Cooke Maroney

<p>Los Angeles: Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney are set to welcome their second child.</p>.<p>According to <em>People</em> magazine, Lawrence, 34, was spotted showing off her baby bump in an oversized button-up and baggy trousers while she stepped out for lunch with Maroney, 40.</p>.<p>The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, are already parents to two-year-old son Cy.</p>.<p>Lawrence, known for films such as <em>Silver Linings Playbook</em>, <em>American Hustle</em>, <em>The Hunger Games</em> and the <em>X-Men</em> franchises, once jokingly compared her son to a "voodoo doll" in a 2022 Vogue cover story.</p>.<p>"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just— Jesus, it's impossible. I always tell him, 'I love you so much'," she added.</p>