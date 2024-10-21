Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jennifer Lawrence expecting second child with Cooke Maroney

According to 'People' magazine, Lawrence, 34, was spotted showing off her baby bump in an oversized button-up and baggy trousers while she stepped out for lunch with Maroney, 40.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 06:27 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingJennifer Lawrence

Follow us on :

Follow Us