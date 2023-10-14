Home
entertainment

JFK limited series in the works at Netflix, Eric Roth attached to write

Last Updated 14 October 2023, 09:20 IST

Follow Us

Los Angeles: A limited series based on the life of former US president John F Kennedy is being developed by Netflix with Eric Roth attached to write and executive produce the project.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the series will be based on the critically acclaimed book 'JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956' by Fredrik Logevall.

The book, originally published in 2020, is the first part of a planned two-volume biography of Kennedy. Part one examines his life from his birth up to his time as the junior US Senators from Massachusetts.

Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment are also on board as executive producers. As of now, there is no showrunner attached with the series.

Roth, who has co-written Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, is one of the most successful writers in Hollywood.

He won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Forrest Gump in 1995 and has been nominated for six more Oscars since.

His other writing credits include Munich, Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Dune, Ali, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

(Published 14 October 2023, 09:20 IST)
