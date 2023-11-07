Jio MAMI 2023: New 'Shot on iPhone' programme launched for filmmakers

Apple in collaboration with the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) has announced a new programme 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' in India.

It offers new opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to get mentorship from renowned Bollywood movie experts and directors.

This year, five new age filmmakers -- Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi -- have been selected to Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone programme. They will be mentored by veteran director Vishal Bhardwaj, who by the way directed India's first short movie 'Fursat' fully shot on iPhone.

Bhardwaj will also accompanied by director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy who is known for his stylized films to guide aspiring motion picture storytellers.

They will be shooting movies in the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and content will be edited on the latest MacBook Pro.