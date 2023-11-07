Jio MAMI 2023: New 'Shot on iPhone' programme launched for filmmakers

Apple in collaboration with the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) has announced a new programme 'Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone' in India.
It offers new opportunities for aspiring filmmakers to get mentorship from renowned Bollywood movie experts and directors.
This year, five new age filmmakers -- Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Prateek Vats, Saurav Rai, and Saumyananda Sahi -- have been selected to Jio MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone programme. They will be mentored by veteran director Vishal Bhardwaj, who by the way directed India's first short movie 'Fursat' fully shot on iPhone.
Bhardwaj will also accompanied by director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy who is known for his stylized films to guide aspiring motion picture storytellers.
They will be shooting movies in the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and content will be edited on the latest MacBook Pro.
"Cinema worldwide is going through a tectonic change, and it's wonderful to see filmmakers experiment with different formats of storytelling. We are thrilled to announce Jio MAMI Select—Filmed on iPhone—to empower young and emerging filmmakers to tell stories that they are passionate about. Can’t wait to see all the incredible things that these filmmakers do with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Pro,” said Anupama Chopra, Festival Director Jio MAMI.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with one of the best video cameras on the phone in the industry. It can record in studio-quality quality ProRes format, which ensures every minute detail of the subject, facial expression, and even the surroundings within a scene are captured well.
It should be noted that the iPhone 15 Pro series is the first mobile in the industry to support Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), a global colour standard for major movie productions. The device is built to create movies on the go.
The new movies shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max will be premiered in April 2024 at a special screening event in association with Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
