JIO Studios & B62 Studios present Ranveer Singh & others in Aditya Dhar's new feature

This project is Ranveer Singh's next big feature after his acclaimed performance in the super-hit rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Renowned as one of the finest actors of his generation, Ranveer is expected to deliver a standout performance under Aditya Dhar’s direction. Rumours about this exciting director-actor collaboration have been circulating within the film industry, creating anticipation for the potential box-office success they can achieve together.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, promising to deliver dynamic drama and chemistry on the silver screen. It is said that Dhar managed to assemble this impressive cast due to his extraordinary vision and the film’s exceptional storyline.

With this project, Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios continue their collaboration post the successful Article 370. Their association goes a notch higher with Ranveer on board this massive project. Interestingly, the association of Jio Studios’ head Jyoti Deshpande and Ranveer Singh goes back a long way with blockbusters like Ram-leela and Bajirao Mastani when she was CEO of Eros International and later for Padmaavat at a time when Jyoti was Group working CEO of Viacom18. All their films together have been very successful and it remains to be seen if they manage to continue their lucky streak for the fourth time as well.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, this film follows their recent successful collaboration on Article 370. Principal shooting for this highly anticipated theatrical release is now officially underway.