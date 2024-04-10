'Joker: Folie a Deux' teaser: Clown prince of Gotham meets his queen

The two minute twenty-four second clip shows Joaquin Phoenix's Joker meet Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn for the first time. Unlike the DC comics, the director takes the creative liberty of introducing Joker's partner as an inmate of Arkham Asylum, rather than a doctor.

In the comics, Harley meets Joker while he is an inmate, and in the course of treating him, finds herself more taken in by him - eventually switching to a life of crime and becoming Joker's partner.

Here, Lady Gaga's character ominously says she wants to see the "real" Arthur Fleck - Phoenix's character, who becomes Joker in the first movie.