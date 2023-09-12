Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari expecting first child

The announcement comes a day after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 06:35 IST

Follow Us

Transformers star Josh Duhamel and his wife, model Audra Mari are set to become parents.

This will be Duhamel's second child. He co-parents son Axl, 10, with former wife and pop star Fergie.

The 50-year-old actor and Mari, 29, announced the pregnancy on Instagram Monday.

The couple posted a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their baby and captioned it as: 'Baby Duhamel coming soon.' The announcement comes a day after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Fergie, 48, also congratulated the pair.

"I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother", she commented on their Instagram post.

Duhamel and Mari sparked romance rumours in October 2019 when they were photographed sharing a kiss at a Toronto airport. They got engaged in January 2022 and tied the knot eight months later.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 September 2023, 06:35 IST)
Entertainment NewsTransformersTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT