Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Land-for-jobs: Appointment decisions made by Lalu not part of his official duties, CBI to Bihar HC

The case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsCBILalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us