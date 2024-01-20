‘Juda Ben Hur’ is 100

You fight your wars, let us fight our battles.” This memorable dialogue by Charlton Heston in ‘55 Days in Peking’ addressed to David Niven remains a highlight of the Samuel Bronston classic of 1963. As the American major in the film, Heston proved he was an actor of true grit and substance. Blessed with good height, baritone and robust physique, he belonged to the league of golden actors of Hollywood like Gary Cooper, Gregory Peck and Cary Grant. He was certainly not as gifted as Henry Fonda and not unpredictable like Robert Mitchum. However, he was a great star with undisputed acting abilities.