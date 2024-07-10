Junglee Pictures unveils gripping poster for 'Ulajh', releasing on August 2

Written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, Ulajh has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an exhilarating cinematic journey. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie delves into "the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life".

Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures and was previously scheduled for July 5 but now the makers have pushed the dates and will release in cinemas on 2nd August 2024.

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in sports romance drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and is busy with her Telugu cinema debut Devara: Part 1, set to be released on September 27.