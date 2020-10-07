‘Jurassic World’ sequel pushed to June 2022

By Richard Chess

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the upcoming sequel in the successful Universal Pictures movie series, has been pushed back by a year -- the latest change in film scheduling because of Covid-19.

Universal, part of Comcast Corp., now plans to release the film in theaters on June 10, 2022, 12 months after its initial release date in June of this year, the company said Tuesday in an email.

Studios have been rescheduling their biggest releases since the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters in March. With just three months left in 2020, only a couple of major films remain on the calendar. That’s led to a snowballing delay of release dates.

Many movies have also suffered production delays because of the pandemic. Filming of “Dominion” was halted in March and resumed in July, according to trade publication reports. The “Jurassic” series in one of Universal’s most important. It has grossed more than $5 billion in global ticket sales.