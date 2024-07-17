Just went with the vibe: Lee Isaac Chung on evoking nostalgia of favourite films in 'Twisters'

The filmmaker, whose 2021's Minari earned critical acclaim as well as best supporting actress Oscar for Youn Yuh-jung, is exploring a new territory with his latest, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt. Both the films have Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment attached as one of the producers.