Justin Bieber faces criticism for sharing, then removing 'Praying for Israel' post with Gaza destruction photo

Justin Bieber faced strong criticism for sharing, and subsequently removing, a 'Pray for Israel' post that included an image showing the devastation in Gaza.
The post, which appeared a few days following a deadly attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians, was removed from Bieber's Instagram stories. It was then replaced with the same message but without the inaccurate photo.
He wrote, "Praying for Israel," with a heartbroken emoji, set against a green background
The mistake was noticed by netizens and sparked criticism for the inaccuracy, with much of the backlash taking place on 'X'.
What users on platform 'X' shared on Biebers story:
"Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. Im pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it. To vilianize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but i am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us, (sic)" Justin Bieber posted on his story.