'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Soorarai Pottru': 5 movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

Suriya is one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Tamil film industry. The powerhouse performer, who started his career with the 1997 release Nerrukku Ner, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive performances and humble nature. On Friday, as 'Nadippin Nayagan' turns a year older, here is a look at some of his best films.

Kaakha Kaakha (2003)

The Gautham Menon-helmed actioner revolved around the life of an honest police officer who tries to eliminate dreaded gangsters while dealing with personal problems. Suriya received rave reviews for his realistic yet intense performance in the flick, emerging as the choice of the masses. Kaakha Kaakha did well at the box office and was ultimately remade in several languages.

Also Read | Actors need to keep pressing the refresh button, take up new challenges: Suriya

Ghajini (2005)

Suriya delivered one of his 'massiest' performances in A R Murugadoss' cult film classic Ghajini, which revolved around the traumatic past of a business tycoon suffering from Anterograde amnesia. The actor expertly underplayed things during the romantic sequences, hitting the right notes with his shy expressions, It was, however, his intensity in the action scenes that proved to be the real surprise package of the blockbuster. The cast included Asin, Nayanthara and Pradeep Rawat.



Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Gautham Menon and Suriya reunited in 2008 for the emotionally gripping Vaaranam Aayiram, a romantic drama inspired by an incident from the filmmaker's life, The flick revolved around what happens when an Army man learns about his father's demise while on a mission. It featured the star in two distinct roles, helping him push his limits as a performer.

Singam (2010)

Suriya donned the kakhee yet again for Singam, a 'desi' action drama about the adventures of a fearless cop, and made an impact with his intense performance. The film emerged as a runaway hit at the box office as it had practically everything--right from punch dialogues to romance-- that one would expect from a massy action drama. It was followed by two sequels-- Singam 2 and Si 3-- which became reasonably popular.

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

The actor surrendered to director Sudha Kongara's vision to transform into 'Maara' in the critically-acclaimed 'direct to OTT' release Soorarai Pottru, a film inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath. His work in the flick was a departure from what he had done in Singam and Ghajini and catered to the classes.