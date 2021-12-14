'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' turns 20: 5 reasons to revisit the Karan Johar-helmed blockbuster

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was inarguably a gamechanger for filmmaker Karan Johar as it proved that he could handle multi-character narratives with ease. The family drama emerged as a smash hit at the box office, receiving praise for its grand production values and engaging screenplay. On Tuesday, as the biggie turns 20, here is a look at why the film enjoys a cult following.

A deadly combination

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were previously seen in the blockbuster Mohabbatein, reunited for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham much to the delight of fans. Their scenes proved to be the emotional backbone of the film and resonated with the family audience. Big B added depth of the character of Yash Raichand, a strict patriarch. SRK, on the other hand, played the role of his 'son' with utmost sincerity.

Sticking to the formula

The mother sentiment has been a pillar of commercial films since time immemorial. The 1960 classic Mughal-e-Azam, a film about the confrontation between the Mughal emperor Akbar and his son Salim, was not an exception. It featured Durga Khote in the role of a caring matriarch. Similarly, The 70s and 80s saw the legendary Nirupa Roy play mother to top heroes in several blockbusters. Johar stuck to the formula in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as it featured Jaya Bachchan in the role of a loving mother. She elevated a character that could so easily have come acrossas generic with her intense performance. The fact that she was paired opposite real-life husband Big B, her co-star in movies such as Zanjeer and Abhimaan, made Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham more memorable.

The 'golden couple' impresses

King Khan and Kajol, who had previously received acclaim for their work in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, were at their best when they reunited for Johar's magnum opus. The two looked nothing short of astonishing in the Suraj Hua Maddham song, something that helped them consolidate their standing in the industry. Their reel love story had pretty much everything—right from playfulness to emotion—that one associates with filmi romance.

Musically sound

The film's soundtrack had something for everyone. The lively Say Shava, filmed on AB Sr at his animated best, catered to the younger generation courtesy of its catchy lyrics. Suraj Hua Maddham, on the other hand, clicked with those fond of passionate romantic duets. Similarly, You Are My Soniya emerged as the party track of the year. It was, however, the 'classy' title that proved to be the biggest success as it kind of became synonymous with Dharma Productions in the years to follow.

Perfect platform for young guns

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham proved to be a good showreel for then newcomers Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor as they held their own against their seasoned co-stars. 'Bebo' was at her divalicious best when she played the stylish 'Poo' in the film. 'Duggu', on the other hand, redefined the meaning of cool as he grooved to You Are My Soniya. Their lively chemistry was the perfect foil to the mature one between SRK and Kajol.



