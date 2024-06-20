'Kalki 2898 AD' pre-release event: A star-studded affair

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas as Bhairava and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi.
At the event, Big B presented the first movie ticket of Kalki 2898 AD to Kamal Haasan, who plays the role of Supreme Yaskin.
Legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan during Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the immortal Ashwatthama, gestures as he arrives on the stage.
Prabhas is all smiles as he arrives on the stage.
A candid picture of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan sharing sweet nothings.
Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan makes a grand entry on the stage during the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD, in Mumbai.
Deepika made heads turn in black bodycon dress.
Published 20 June 2024, 13:22 IST