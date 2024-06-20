Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
'Kalki 2898 AD' pre-release event: A star-studded affair

With just a few days left for the grand release of Nag Ashwin’s 'Kalki 2898 AD,' the makers organized a grand pre-release event in Mumbai which was graced by actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Here are some pictures from the starry event.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 13:22 IST
Last Updated : 20 June 2024, 13:22 IST

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas as Bhairava and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi.

Credit: PTI

At the event, Big B presented the first movie ticket of Kalki 2898 AD to Kamal Haasan, who plays the role of Supreme Yaskin.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

Legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan during Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the immortal Ashwatthama, gestures as he arrives on the stage.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

Prabhas is all smiles as he arrives on the stage.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

A candid picture of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan sharing sweet nothings.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan makes a grand entry on the stage during the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

Deepika made heads turn in black bodycon dress.

Credit: X/@Kalki2898AD

Published 20 June 2024, 13:22 IST
Entertainment NewsPrabhasDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanKamal Haasannag ashwin

