'Kalki 2898 AD' pre-release event: A star-studded affair

With just a few days left for the grand release of Nag Ashwin’s 'Kalki 2898 AD,' the makers organized a grand pre-release event in Mumbai which was graced by actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Here are some pictures from the starry event.