Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kangana Ranaut agrees to suggested cuts in 'Emergency': CBFC to Bombay High Court

The movie, which was initially slated for a September 6 release, has been embroiled in a battle with the censor board for non-issuance of certificate for its theatrical release.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 08:19 IST
India NewsKangana RanautBombay High CourtEmergency

Follow us on :

Follow Us