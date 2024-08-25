Kangana Ranaut reveals why she skipped Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 'Main avoid karti hoon filmy shaadiyon mein jaana'

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has revealed the reason behind not showing up at the star-studded wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana said that she was invited by Anant Ambani himself but could not go to the wedding as her brother was also getting married on the same day.

Explaining further, Kangana claimed that anyways she avoids going to "filmy weddings."

Praising the groom Anant, the Mandi MP said, "I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my home'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married."