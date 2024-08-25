Kangana Ranaut reveals why she skipped Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 'Main avoid karti hoon filmy shaadiyon mein jaana'

Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has revealed the reason behind not showing up at the star-studded wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.
During an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Kangana said that she was invited by Anant Ambani himself but could not go to the wedding as her brother was also getting married on the same day.
Explaining further, Kangana claimed that anyways she avoids going to "filmy weddings."
Praising the groom Anant, the Mandi MP said, "I got a call from Anant Ambani, and he is such a lovely boy. He told me, 'Come to my wedding'. I said, 'I have a wedding at my home'. That day was a very auspicious day and my younger brother was getting married."
She further added, "Khair, aese bhi main avoid hi karti hoon zyada filmy shaadiyon mein jaana (Anyway, I avoid attending film industry weddings). But I wish them the best."
The Queen actress is promoting her upcoming film Emergency these days. Kangana will be seen playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie which also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release in theatres on September 6.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, got married to his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, and several top cricketers of the country.
Almost the entire bollywood industry-- from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan -- were present at the lavish wedding.
Published 25 August 2024, 08:20 IST