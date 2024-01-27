'Kanguva' makers introduce Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran

The world of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Emotions, powerful performances and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale will form the core of the film.

The work of this pan-Indian film is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated by the way the project is shaping up. Suriya recently finished his part of the shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani as the titular characters, the film is directed by Siva. The other members of the cast will be revealed in due course. The cinematography is by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

The team will be also be updating interesting facts about the film soon.